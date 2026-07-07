Court allows presidential run despite conviction over misuse of EU funds, ending uncertainty over National Rally candidate

France's Le Pen confirms 2027 presidential bid after appeal ruling Court allows presidential run despite conviction over misuse of EU funds, ending uncertainty over National Rally candidate

France's far-right National Rally party's leader Marine Le Pen on Tuesday confirmed she will run for the presidency in 2027 after an appeal court upheld her conviction for embezzling European Union funds but ruled she could remain eligible to stand.

Speaking to French broadcaster TF1 hours after the ruling, Le Pen said she would appeal to France's highest civil court, the Court of Cassation, while insisting she intended to continue her political campaign.

"I can't campaign with a tag," she told French TV TF1. "I want to pursue all legal avenues to defend my innocence in this case."

Earlier on Tuesday, a Paris appeal court found Le Pen guilty of misusing €2.8 million ($3.2 million) in EU funds in a fake jobs scheme. The court sentenced her to three years in prison, with one year to be served under house arrest with an electronic tag, but ruled that she could stand in the 2027 presidential election while serving that sentence.

The decision ends months of speculation over whether Le Pen would step aside in favor of Jordan Bardella, the 30-year-old president of her National Rally party.

Asked whether there was any scenario in which she would not run for the presidency, Le Pen replied: "No, there isn't. I am here tonight to tell you I am a candidate for the 2027 elections."

Le Pen said she would now take her case to the Court of Cassation as she seeks to overturn the conviction.