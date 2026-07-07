Norwegian premier says Kyiv needs stronger protection against ballistic missiles

Norway to provide $306M for Ukraine’s air defense Norwegian premier says Kyiv needs stronger protection against ballistic missiles

Norway will provide $306 million in financial support for Ukraine’s air defense system, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Tuesday.

Store, who is in Ankara for the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, made the remarks to Norwegian media after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said the Norwegian government decided Tuesday to allocate the funding to support Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

“Ukraine can counter most drones and cruise missiles, but needs stronger defenses against ballistic missiles,” Store said.

He added that protection against ballistic missiles is among Ukraine’s most pressing needs, and Norway will provide financial support as part of efforts to meet that requirement.