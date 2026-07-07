At Ankara summit, Sanchez says Madrid will do so without cuts to welfare state

Spain to maintain capabilities required by NATO, premier says At Ankara summit, Sanchez says Madrid will do so without cuts to welfare state

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated on Tuesday that Spain would continue meeting NATO’s required capabilities without cutting the country’s welfare state.

In a post on US social media company X after arriving in Ankara for the NATO summit, Sanchez said Spain would continue “fulfilling the capabilities required by the Alliance without cutting a single centimeter from our welfare state.”

He said he arrived in the Turkish capital “with the certainty” that European security is built through the unity of NATO allies.

“Security and prosperity. Both can and should go hand in hand,” he added.