Turkish foreign minister attends restricted-format meeting on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara Meeting addresses current security issues, according to diplomatic sources

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a restricted-format meeting held as part of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara, Turkish diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The meeting focused on current security issues, the sources said.

Foreign ministers from Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Poland also took part in the meeting, along with Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the NATO summit hosted by Türkiye in the Turkish capital.

The two-day Ankara summit, hosted by Türkiye, began on Tuesday with leaders from NATO’s 32 member states, several partners from the Asia-Pacific region and invited guests, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The summit is expected to highlight allied unity and solidarity despite recent tensions in transatlantic relations. Key issues include building the “NATO 3.0” vision, under which Europe is expected to take a leading role in conventional defense while the US reassesses its military presence in Europe.