Authorities temporarily closed several tourist spots in quake-affected regions for safety inspections

Indonesia records over 2,100 aftershocks after weekend's deadly earthquake Authorities temporarily closed several tourist spots in quake-affected regions for safety inspections

Indonesia has experienced ongoing intense seismic activity since Saturday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake, recording 2,119 aftershocks so far, local media reported.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency warned the sequence could continue for another three to four weeks, Jakarta Globe reported.

The aftershocks ranged from 1.3 to 6.2 magnitude, with 24 measuring above 5, and 70 of them were felt by residents, the agency's director of earthquake and tsunami, Wijayanto, said.

On Saturday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck East Nusa Tenggara, where the popular tourist hub of Labuan Bajo is located, causing widespread damage.

So far, 68 people have been confirmed dead, while 213 others injured, according to the state-run Antara News agency.

Meanwhile, authorities have temporarily closed several tourist attractions on Flores for safety inspections, including Rangko Cave in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende.

The National Disaster Management Agency on Monday said that more than 12,000 people were “scared of aftershocks” and remained displaced in compounds and villages.

Joint teams reported that at least 914 houses were severely damaged, 126 moderately damaged, and 317 lightly damaged, along with damage to 93 educational facilities, 36 health facilities, and 38 government offices.

Meanwhile, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a separate 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday in Indonesia’s Batu Islands area of North Sumatra, which was recorded as 5.6 magnitude by the US Geological Survey.