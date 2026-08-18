German port strike disrupts cargo operations at key hubs including Hamburg

A 24-hour warning strike brought much of Germany’s seaport operations to a standstill on Tuesday, disrupting container terminals in Hamburg and five other ports as dock workers stopped work to step up pressure in a wage dispute.

The Verdi union said the strike began with the night shift after midnight and is affecting Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Bremen, Wilhelmshaven, Emden and Brake. In Hamburg, the walkout hit the port’s four major container terminals, including facilities operated by HHLA and Eurogate.

"Our message to employers is that we are serious about our demands," Verdi negotiator Sylvi Krisch said in a statement. "The workers want a better offer, and they deserve it. They are the ones who keep the infrastructure running at the ports and ensure that the industry as a whole remains stable and successful."

Verdi is seeking an 8.2% wage increase for about 11,000 seaport workers over 12 months, with at least €2.50 ($2.90) more per hour. The Central Association of German Seaport Operators, or ZDS, has offered a 5.1% pay rise over 19 months, plus €300 ($347) more in holiday pay from January 2027.