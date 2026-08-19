Türkiye's BIST 100 index climbs 2.34% at midweek close

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 14,458.98 points, rising 2.34% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 14,103.63, the BIST 100 index climbed 331 points from its close on Tuesday.

The lowest point for the index was 14,071.55, while the daily high was 14,485.88.

During the day, 81 indexes gained in value while 17 closed with losses.

The daily transaction volume reached 199.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.15 billion), while the overall value of the index was 13.95 trillion liras ($291.77 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 47.9375 as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 55.9320, and the British pound traded at 65.2740.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,487.60, while the barrel price of Brent crude oil futures was $92.12.