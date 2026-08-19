Arsenal agree to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa: Reports England center-back set to join reigning Premier League champions for reported $68M fee

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign English defender Ezri Konsa, according to media reports on Wednesday.

British media reported that the deal is worth around £50 million ($68 million), with possible add-ons.

Konsa is expected to have a medical check before completing the move.

The reigning Premier League champions sought defensive reinforcements after injuries to center-back William Saliba and right-back Jurrien Timber.

The 28-year-old can operate at center-back and right-back and was under contract with Villa until 2028.

Konsa played for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making eight appearances as the Three Lions finished third.

He joined Aston Villa from Brentford in 2019 and established himself as a regular under Unai Emery.

His expected departure would continue Villa’s summer overhaul following the exits of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, and Lucas Digne to Paris Saint-Germain.