Google delegation meets with Pakistan's minister of state for interior in capital Islamabad

Pakistan asks Google to take into account South Asian nation’s ‘specific circumstances’ Google delegation meets with Pakistan's minister of state for interior in capital Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday asked Google to take the South Asian nation’s “specific circumstances” into account as the government seeks closer cooperation with the technology giant to strengthen digital security and create a safer online environment.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry made the remarks during a meeting with a high-level Google delegation led by Senior Director David Weller, with Google Pakistan representative Kyle Gardner also attending, according to an Interior Ministry statement.

The meeting discussed digital security, the effective use of social media to counter terrorism, timely action against online content and greater cooperation between Pakistan and Google.

“Pakistan wants to further enhance cooperation and coordination with Google for a safe and peaceful digital environment,” Chaudhry said.

He stressed that Pakistan’s geographical position and security environment differ from those of other countries, requiring digital platforms to consider the country’s particular circumstances.

“Terrorists use social media to promote terrorism and spread fear,” Chaudhry said, adding that proactive monitoring of social media was essential given Pakistan’s security situation.

Google opened its office in Pakistan on Tuesday, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a move to boost technology and youth upskilling in the South Asian country.

Earlier, a delegation led by Wilson White, Google’s vice president for government affairs and public policy, met with Sharif and briefed him on Google’s future plans.

Sharif welcomed Google’s decision to open an office in Pakistan, noting that it would further strengthen the country’s partnership with the company.