9 Palestinians killed, 15 injured by Israeli strike on Gaza police station Casualties include police personnel and children, according to local medical sources

At least nine Palestinians, including police officers and children, were killed on Wednesday – and more than 15 others injured – when an Israeli airstrike hit a police station in central Gaza City, according to local medical sources.

A medical source at the Al-Shifa Hospital said the bodies of nine slain Palestinians, along with more than 15 people who sustained injuries, had been brought to the hospital after the strike.

The latest deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday to 10, after another Palestinian was killed when a strike hit a motorcycle in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to medical sources.

Gaza's Interior and National Security Ministry said Israel had carried out a “new brutal massacre” by striking a municipal police station.

In a statement, the ministry accused Israel of seeking to “disable the police force to spread chaos within Palestinian society” and rejected Israel’s claims used to justify the attack.

It also condemned what it described as “international silence” over repeated attacks on Gaza's police force and the lack of effective action by mediators, saying this had encouraged Israel to carry out further attacks on police personnel.

According to the latest Gaza Health Ministry figures, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,273 Palestinians – and injured more than 4,000 – since last October, when the ceasefire agreement went into effect.