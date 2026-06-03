Original Jules Rimet Trophy was permanently awarded to Brazil after its 3rd title in 1970, while current FIFA World Cup Trophy has been in use since 1974

World Cup winners receive replica trophy, not original prize Original Jules Rimet Trophy was permanently awarded to Brazil after its 3rd title in 1970, while current FIFA World Cup Trophy has been in use since 1974

Teams that win the FIFA World Cup do not keep the original trophy but instead receive a gold-plated brass-alloy replica bearing the name of the victorious nation, according to FIFA World Cup records.

The original World Cup trophy, known as the Jules Rimet Trophy, was designed by French sculptor Abel Lafleur and featured Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of victory.

The trophy stood 35 centimeters (13.8 inches) tall and weighed 3.8 kilograms (8.4 pounds). It was made of gold-plated silver.

Under tournament rules at the time, Brazil gained permanent possession of the Jules Rimet Trophy after winning its third World Cup title in 1970.

The trophy was later placed in a museum in Brazil.

Countries that won World Cup titles during the Jules Rimet Trophy era were Uruguay in 1930 and 1950, Italy in 1934 and 1938, Germany in 1954, Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and England in 1966.

A new trophy was introduced after the 1970 tournament and was designed in 1971 by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga.

The current FIFA World Cup Trophy has been awarded since the 1974 tournament and is manufactured by Italy-based GDE Bertoni.

Made of 18-karat gold, the trophy depicts two victorious human figures holding up the globe.

It stands 36.8 centimeters (14.5 inches) tall and weighs 6.2 kilograms (13.7 pounds).

Since the introduction of the current trophy, World Cup winners have been Germany in 1974, 1990 and 2014; Argentina in 1978, 1986 and 2022; Italy in 1982 and 2006; Brazil in 1994 and 2002; France in 1998 and 2018; and Spain in 2010.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.