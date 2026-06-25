Comfortable victory for Mexico puts them at possible matchup with Scotland in Round of 32

Mexico defeat Czechia 3-0 to advance to next round Comfortable victory for Mexico puts them at possible matchup with Scotland in Round of 32

Mexico defeated Czechia 3-0 on Wednesday to secure their place in the next round in their final Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico.

In the first half of the game, group leaders Mexico struggled to get the upper hand over Czechia, who also refrained from any bold moves. The co-hosts seemed to have some opportunities towards the end but failed to convert them into a lead.

The deadlock was finally broken by Mexico in the 55th minute by Mateo Chavez, who ran into the box to calmly send it past goalkeeper Matej Kovar. Mexican fans went wild.

It did not take long for Mexico to double its lead. This time, Julian Quinones, who had scored the opening goal of the tournament, carved open the Czech defense to score in the 61st minute.

In the last minutes of the game, Alvaro Fidalgo firmed it for Mexico in the 90+4th minute by slamming it into the net. Estadio Azteca erupted with more than 80,000 fans in attendance.

As a result of the game, Mexico finished Group A in first place, advancing to the Round of 32, while Czechia finished the group in last place, eliminated from the tournament.

Mexico is set to possibly play Scotland in the Round of 32.

