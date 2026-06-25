Brazil blitz through Scotland 3-0 to secure spot in next World Cup round As things stand, Brazil set to play Japan in Round of 32

Brazil blitzed through Scotland 3-0 late Wednesday to secure their place in the next round in their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami (Hard Rock) Stadium in the US state of Florida.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior capitalized on an early defensive mistake by Scotland to secure the lead for Brazil in the 7th minute.

As Scotland reeled from their first defensive mistake, it looked like another would cost them another goal but after a VAR video referee check, the goal was disallowed as it was decided that Vinicius Junior had committed a foul while wresting control of the ball from Jack Hendry.

However, it was Vinicius Junior that doubled Brazil’s lead just before halftime in the 45+3rd minute, punishing the shoddy Scottish defense with a nod into Bruno Guimaraes’ cross.

As Scotland tried to rally in the second half, Brazil gave them no quarter. Increasing attacks finally caved the Scottish defenses once more as Matheus Cunha confidently slotted the ball into the net in the 60th minute to extinguish all Scottish hope.

As a result of the game, Brazil finished Group B in first place, advancing to the Round of 32, while Scotland finished the group in third place, still in contention to advance as part of the best third teams but will have to wait for the other groups to play their games to learn their fate.

​​​​​​​As things stand, Brazil is set to play Japan in the Round of 32.