South Africa stun South Korea 1-0 to advance past group stage for first time Thapelo Maseko scores crucial goal that advances Bafana Bafana to Round of 32

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico, advancing to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history.

While South Africa had more chances in the first half, it was South Korea who had more possession of the ball. However, neither side was able tip the balance either way as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.

The stalemate was broken by Bafana Bafana deep into the second half. Thapelo Maseko fired away through the South Korean defense and goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to place South Africa in the lead in the 63rd minute.

While South Korea pushed for the equalizer, subbing in veteran Son Heung-min to buff up its offense, it was not enough.

As a result of the game, South Africa finished Group A in second place, securing their place past the group stage for the first time in history, while South Korea finished third, still in contention to advance as part of the best third teams but will have to wait for the other groups to play their games to determine their fate.

As things stand, South Africa is set to play Canada in the Round of 32.

