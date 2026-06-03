891 footballers set to appear in tournament for first time, with a gap of 25 years between the oldest and youngest players, according to FIFA

1,248 players from 48 teams lacing up their boots for 2026 World Cup 891 footballers set to appear in tournament for first time, with a gap of 25 years between the oldest and youngest players, according to FIFA

The 1,248 players from the 48 teams that will compete in the 2026 World Cup – setting a new record – to be held in the US, Canada, and Mexico have been confirmed, according to world football authority FIFA.

“The tournament marks a global milestone, opening its doors to more countries, players and fans than ever before,” said a FIFA statement.

Total of 357 players return to the tournament

While 357 players who have been included in a World Cup squad at least once before have also been called up for this year’s tournament, 891 footballers will be taking the World Cup pitch for the first time.

There is an age gap of more than 25 years between the oldest player in the tournament, Scotland’s Craig Gordon, age 43 years and 162 days, and the youngest, Mexico’s Gilberto Mora, age 17 years and 240 days.

Twenty-two players under the age of 20 and seven age 40 or older have been called up for the top-tier tournament.

Additionally, 22 footballers who have previously been on World Cup winning teams are returning to the pitch.

Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan to make their debuts

Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan this year will take part in the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, who is managing Ghana, previously coached Portugal in 2010 and Iran in three straight World Cup tournaments – 2014, 2018, and 2022.

This year will make him the second coach after Bora Milutinovic, who served from 1986 to 2002, to have coaching duties in five consecutive tournaments.

Messi, Ronaldo, and Ochoa set to take World Cup field for 6th time

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are all preparing for their sixth FIFA World Cup campaigns.

Türkiye is set this year to return to World Cup action for the first time since 2002, when they finished third. The Turkish team’s first match will be on June 14, 0500GMT, versus Australia (or 9 pm, June 13 in Vancouver, where the match will be played).

Under FIFA World Cup regulations, teams are allowed to replace a player due to serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before the kick-off of their first match.