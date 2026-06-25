Internet connectivity plunges across Venezuela after earthquakes Internet monitoring group NetBlocks says power, telecom infrastructure damaged as authorities assess widespread quake impact

Internet connectivity dropped sharply across Venezuela on Wednesday, including in the capital Caracas, after powerful back-to-back earthquakes damaged power and telecom infrastructure in the country, internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported.

Network data showed a significant decline in connectivity following the two earthquakes — one a magnitude 7.2 and the other a magnitude 7.5 — that affected parts of the country’s infrastructure, NetBlocks said on the US social media platform X.

The disruption came as Venezuelan authorities continue assessing damage from the earthquakes, which caused widespread destruction in northern Venezuela and prompted emergency response operations.

Officials had earlier reported widespread infrastructure damage in the aftermath of the tremors, with acting President Delcy Rodriguez declaring a national state of emergency.

