Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 164, with 971 others injured: Acting president

[1/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[2/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[3/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[4/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Residents stand near the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[5/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Personal belongings are seen among the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[6/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[7/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[8/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.

[9/9] CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 24: Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. Venezuela declared a national state of emergency after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread destruction, disrupting transportation and prompting tsunami warnings across the region.