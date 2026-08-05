Hundreds of supporters wait for hours at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport to welcome Egyptian star ahead of move to Turkish Super Lig club

Trabzonspor fans celebrate Mohamed Salah’s arrival in Istanbul Hundreds of supporters wait for hours at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport to welcome Egyptian star ahead of move to Turkish Super Lig club

Hundreds of fans of Trabzonspor gathered in Istanbul on Wednesday to welcome Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah as he arrived in Türkiye ahead of an expected move to the Turkish Super Lig club.

Fans traveled from around the country and formed long lines outside Ataturk Airport, with many waiting hours to catch a glimpse of Salah.

Before landing in Istanbul, Salah addressed supporters in a video shared by the club, saying: “Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon.”

The crowd erupted in cheers when the 34-year-old forward emerged from the terminal wearing Trabzonspor’s burgundy-and-blue kit.

Smiling as he approached the crowd, Salah was greeted by fans chanting his name and waving Trabzonspor flags and scarves.

Surrounded by members of the Turkish and international media, he made his way towards the crowd, waved to them, and joined them in chanting “Ya Allah, Bismillah (in the name of God), Mohamed Salah” and “Everywhere is Trabzon to us.”

Fans travel from across Türkiye, abroad to welcome Salah

Several supporters told Anadolu that they had traveled long distances and waited for hours to witness the arrival of one of world football’s most prominent players.

Trabzonspor fan Sumeyra said she cut short her vacation in the US to come back to Istanbul to welcome Salah.

“I landed this morning. I’m sleepless. I really want to cry. I don’t know how to explain my feelings,” she said.

Another fan, Yasin, said Salah’s arrival had generated excitement beyond Trabzon and demonstrated the club’s appeal across Türkiye.

“I still can’t believe it happened. We’ve been waiting for this for days and days,” he said.

Fans said they expect Salah’s experience and leadership to strengthen Trabzonspor’s title challenge and help the club’s chances of success in European competitions.

“He’ll be our leader,” one said, citing Salah’s years playing alongside stars such as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool. “He will share his experience with other players.”

“We will get the Turkish League (championship), and we’ll go to the (European) Champions League,” said Cinar, another member of the Trabzonspor faithful.

Salah expected to sign for Trabzonspor on Thursday

Trabzonspor announced Tuesday that it had begun transfer negotiations with Salah, while club Chairman Ertugrul Dogan said a signing ceremony for the Egyptian forward would be held Thursday at Papara Park, Trabzonspor’s home stadium in the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

Salah is expected to get a medical checkup before traveling to Trabzon, where supporters were preparing another welcome for the Egyptian forward.

He once was close to joining Istanbul club Besiktas, but negotiations stalled over financial and image-rights demands, according to local media.

Trabzonspor has strengthened its attack with the additions of Türkiye international Aral Simsir and Albanian midfielder Ernest Muci. Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu, who finished second in last season’s Super Lig scoring standings, is also part of the squad.

Trabzonspor, generally seen as Türkiye’s fourth-biggest club after Istanbul sides Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas, finished third in the Super Lig last season and will compete in the UEFA Europa League playoff round.

The club last won the Turkish league title in the 2021-22 season.

Nine trophy-filled seasons at Liverpool

Salah left Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season after nine years with the English club.

He joined Liverpool from Italian club Roma in 2017 after stints with Swiss side Basel, English club Chelsea, and Italy’s Fiorentina.

Salah scored 257 goals in 442 appearances for Liverpool, helping the club win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and two league cups.

The Egyptian enjoyed one of his most productive campaigns in 2024-25, racking up 34 goals and 23 assists across all competitions as Liverpool won the Premier League title.

Turkish media reports said Salah is expected to sign a two-year contract worth €17 million ($19.7 million) per season, but Trabzonspor has not officially disclosed the proposed contract’s financial terms.