Attack comes as Lebanon, Israel hold second day of talks in Rome

Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 11 in southern Lebanon Attack comes as Lebanon, Israel hold second day of talks in Rome

An Israeli drone strike killed one person and injured 11 others in the southern Lebanese town of Tebnine on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The attack came as Lebanese and Israeli officials held a second day of talks in Rome.

NNA said the drone strike hit the roof of a prayer hall at the town cemetery in the Bint Jbeil district, killing one person and wounding 11 others.

The agency also reported that another Israeli drone strike ignited fires in nearby wooded areas and triggered an explosion.

Separately, NNA said about 15 civilian families remaining in the southern village of Mansouri left after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning earlier in the day.

The warning, the first in nearly six weeks, came before the Israeli army announced it had begun what it described as "precise strikes" in southern Lebanon in response to alleged Hezbollah ceasefire violations.

The Israeli announcement followed the detonation of an explosive device near an Israeli force in the Majdal Zoun area of southern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported that the blast caused casualties among the troops and that four seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated by military helicopter to Rambam Hospital.

The Israeli military did not immediately release an official casualty toll.

The attacks came despite a US-brokered framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26 calling for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah.

Wednesday's meeting in the Italian capital marked the second day of the second round of negotiations hosted by Rome. Five previous rounds were held in Washington as part of a US-sponsored process.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israel's military campaign in Lebanon since March 2 has killed 4,333 people and injured 12,250 others.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including territory seized decades ago and areas captured during the 2023-2024 war. It has also advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during its current offensive.