US Senate blocks resolution seeking to end US role in Iran conflict Vote fails 47-50-1 after Rand Paul votes present, Sen. Bill Cassidy switches following White House briefing

The US Senate rejected a resolution Wednesday that would have directed President Donald Trump to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress formally authorized military action.

The measure failed in a 47-50-1 vote after Republican leaders argued that another congressional rebuke could undermine ongoing negotiations to end the war.

The resolution sought to reassert Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war and would have required the administration to halt US military involvement in or against Iran without a declaration of war or specific authorization for the use of military force.

Sen. Rand Paul, who has previously supported similar efforts with Democrats, voted “present,” saying he did not want to jeopardize peace talks.

“Since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so,” Paul said in a post on the US social media platform X ahead of the vote. “My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.”

Trump celebrated the vote on Truth Social, saying the Senate had “changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for.”

“Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice!” he wrote.

The vote came after Senate Republicans heard Trump defend his Iran policy earlier Wednesday.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, who had helped advance the measure from committee in May, later voted against it after receiving what he described as a “thorough” briefing from Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the status of the conflict.

The House earlier this week passed a similar measure rebuking the war in Iran, which the Senate also approved by a narrow margin.

2nd war powers vote in 2 days

The vote came a day after the Senate adopted a separate War Powers Resolution by 50-48, directing Trump to end hostilities against Iran unless Congress authorized further military action.

That nonbinding measure, H.Con.Res. 86, had already passed the House and represented the strongest symbolic pushback from Capitol Hill against the war after nine previous Senate votes failed to secure a simple majority.

Cassidy and Paul, along with fellow Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, had joined Democrats in supporting Tuesday’s resolution. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it.

The votes come as the US and Iran are pursuing technical negotiations under a 60-day ceasefire following a June 17 memorandum of understanding signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory Iranian strikes on US assets across the Middle East. The fighting was halted under a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

