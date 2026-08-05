‘I am determined to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,’ Israeli premier says

Israel's Netanyahu hints at unilateral military action against Iran amid regional de-escalation efforts ‘I am determined to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,’ Israeli premier says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday hinted that Israel could take unilateral military action against Iran as diplomatic efforts continued to secure an agreement aimed at ending the conflict between Tehran and Washington.

“We heard today the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ahmad Vahidi, declare that Iran intends to continue developing a nuclear weapon,” Netanyahu said.

“As Israel’s prime minister, I am determined to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Describing the US as “Israel’s greatest ally,” the Israeli premier said, however, that he was “determined to do whatever is necessary to ensure” Israel’s security.

On Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said mediation efforts between the US and Iran had reached “advanced stages,” with the two sides exchanging draft proposals.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press briefing, Al-Ansari said efforts remained underway with all parties to reach a diplomatic solution.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran that, according to Iranian authorities, killed more than 3,000 people.

Iran responded with attacks on regional countries hosting US assets.

In June, Qatar joined Pakistan as part of a mediation team between Washington and Tehran, leading to the signing of a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and the start of negotiations toward a final agreement.

The talks later stalled over disagreements related to maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Between July 8 and July 24, tensions escalated again as the US carried out attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to target what it said were US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, particularly Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

