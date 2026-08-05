Terrorist group ISIS 'continues to exploit fragile security environments and protracted armed conflicts,' says UN counter-terrorism official

UN warns ISIS remains 'resilient,' adapting to new technologies and fragile security environments Terrorist group ISIS 'continues to exploit fragile security environments and protracted armed conflicts,' says UN counter-terrorism official

The UN warned Wednesday that the terror group ISIS (Deash) continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security, despite sustained counter-terrorism operations that have disrupted its senior leadership and reduced its ability to direct operations centrally.

Oguljeren Niyazberdiyeva, chief of the Office of the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, told the UN Security Council that ISIS has continued to adapt as its structure becomes increasingly dispersed.

Despite international efforts, ISIS “continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security," Niyazberdiyeva said, briefing the council on the secretary-general’s latest report on the ISIS threat.

She said that while counter-terrorism operations have weakened ISIS’ leadership, "the group has continued to adapt."

Although its structure is increasingly dispersed, she said, ISIS “remains resilient, with its affiliates united by a shared ideology.”

Niyazberdiyeva said the group continues to exploit "fragile security environments and protracted armed conflicts.”

"Today, the threat remains particularly acute in parts of Africa, notably in the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where several affiliates continue to strengthen their capabilities, expand their operational reach, and adapt their tactics," she said.

She also highlighted developments in Syria, saying the country's "evolving political and security landscape continues to reshape the threat environment."

The February closure of the northern Syrian al-Hol Camp also raised security concerns, she said, as "the whereabouts of thousands of individuals remaining unclear."

"This underscores the secretary-general's call for safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation, conducted in accordance with international law," she said.

Turning to Iraq, Niyazberdiyeva said continued counter-terrorism pressure has significantly constrained ISIS' capabilities, but stressed the need to consolidate those gains through strong institutions, justice, rehabilitation, and reintegration efforts.

She also warned that ISIS and its affiliates are increasingly exploiting artificial intelligence, encrypted communications, digital platforms, virtual assets, and unmanned aircraft systems.

The threat posed by ISIS will continue to evolve, she said. "Our collective response must evolve with it."

Social media, gaming, AI, and ISIS

Carmen Cantor, deputy executive director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), told the Security Council that ISIS and its affiliates "have remained resilient and adaptive despite sustained counter-terrorism pressure."

She said Africa continues to bear "a disproportionate share of its impact," while developments in Iraq and Syria underscore the need for continued vigilance.

Cantor also pointed to the closure of al-Hol camp, saying it highlighted "with even more urgency now, the complexity of addressing the situation” of former ISIS affiliates and their family members.

She warned that emerging technologies are reshaping the threat landscape, with terrorist groups using social media, encrypted messaging, gaming ecosystems, and artificial intelligence-enabled tools for propaganda, recruitment, fundraising and operational purposes.

"Propaganda is no longer only about shaping narratives," Cantor said. "It has become an operational enabler that helps terrorist groups recruit supporters, mobilize resources, and extend their reach across borders."

As the secretary-general's report makes clear, she said, the threat posed by ISIS has not receded. “It has dispersed and adapted across contexts," she said.

Only through sustained international cooperation and a comprehensive approach can the international community effectively counter the threat posed by ISIS and its affiliates, Cantor added.