Colombia intercepts explosives-laden vehicle ahead of presidential inauguration

Colombian authorities intercepted and neutralized a passenger transport vehicle carrying explosives in the southwestern department of Cauca on Wednesday as security remained on high alert ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella.

The vehicle was stopped on the Pan-American Highway near the village of San Rafael in Santander de Quilichao municipality. Police later carried out a controlled detonation after discovering the explosives inside, according to Defense Minister Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez.

Preliminary investigations indicate the operation was coordinated by "Max Max," a commander belonging to a dissident faction led by alias "Mordisco," one of the main leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissident groups, Sanchez said. Authorities said the explosives were intended to target civilians and members of the security forces.

The government announced a reward of up to 500 million Colombian pesos (around $157,000) for information leading to the capture of "Max Max."

Sanchez said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of the security plan deployed by the Defense Ministry and the armed forces in coordination with regional authorities ahead of the presidential inauguration scheduled for Friday in Cali.

The minister said security operations across southwestern Colombia would continue under heightened alert and urged the public to rely on official information rather than misinformation or speculation.

Security has been reinforced across the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca in recent weeks following a series of attacks attributed to FARC dissident groups operating in the region.

Cauca has long been one of Colombia's most conflict-affected departments, where FARC dissidents, National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and criminal organizations compete for control of drug trafficking routes and illegal mining operations.

Authorities have expanded military and police deployments across the region as Colombia prepares for the presidential inauguration.

