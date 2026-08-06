Secretary-general says elections are essential to democracy as member states condemn President Ortega's latest remarks

OAS chief calls for collective response to Nicaragua's democratic crisis Secretary-general says elections are essential to democracy as member states condemn President Ortega's latest remarks

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Albert Ramdin called Wednesday for a firm and coordinated response to the democratic crisis in Nicaragua, saying the country's situation remains a matter of concern for the inter-American community following recent actions by President Daniel Ortega's government.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the OAS Permanent Council convened to discuss recent developments in Nicaragua, Ramdin said the organization was founded to promote good governance and respect for human rights, principles he said are being undermined in the country.

"Elections are an essential element of democracy," Ramdin said, adding the organization's response must be comprehensive and grounded in human rights, security, development and democratic values.

Ramdin also noted that Nicaragua remains included in Chapter IV.B of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights' annual report. He said actions that undermine the principles of the inter-American system require a collective response from OAS member states.

The United States said the situation in Nicaragua was "not merely an internal matter" and backed a proposal alongside Ecuador, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Panama and other countries to convene a Meeting of Consultation of Foreign Ministers to coordinate a regional response.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights warned of continued democratic backsliding and human rights violations in Nicaragua.

It cited the death of Indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera after more than two years of enforced disappearance, the unknown whereabouts of Bishop Abelardo Mata Guevara and the revocation of professional licenses from 100 lawyers without disciplinary proceedings.

Delegations including Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Argentina, Panama, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic warned that Ortega's recent announcement that Nicaragua would no longer hold elections undermined democratic principles and fundamental political rights.

They also said proposed constitutional reforms extending presidential terms and restricting political participation further weakened democratic governance.

