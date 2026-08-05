Egyptian star greeted by thousands of fans ahead of official unveiling in Türkiye

Egypt's Mohamed Salah receives hero's welcome after arriving at Trabzonspor Egyptian star greeted by thousands of fans ahead of official unveiling in Türkiye

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah arrived in the northeastern Turkish city of Trabzon on Wednesday to an enthusiastic welcome from thousands of Trabzonspor supporters.

Salah landed at Trabzon Airport on a private jet, where fans dressed in the club's burgundy and blue colors gathered in large numbers, chanting his name and celebrating his arrival.

Speaking to reporters, Salah said he was overwhelmed by the reception.

"First of all, let me say that I am incredibly happy to be here. Honestly, I'm struggling to find the words to describe how surprised and happy I am. There are 25,000 people here. Believe me, I don't remember ever experiencing anything like this before," he said.

He said the welcome had made him even more excited to begin the next chapter of his career.

"I'm very happy to be here," Salah added.

Looking ahead to the new season, the Egyptian forward said he was determined to help Trabzonspor succeed in both domestic and European competitions.

"I've achieved success at every club I've played for. I've always been a successful footballer, and that's exactly what I intend to do here as well," he said.

Welcomed with flares at the airport, Salah posed with Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan and supporters, making the club's signature three-finger salute.

Dogan thanked supporters for turning out in large numbers.

"Mohamed Salah is a global star. Our fans have shown how a player of his stature should be welcomed. I send my love and gratitude to all of them," he said.

Following the remarks, Salah left the airport with Dogan.​​​​​​​

Trabzonspor is scheduled to officially unveil Salah at a signing ceremony at Papara Park, the club's home stadium, on Thursday at 7.30 pm local time (1630GMT).

