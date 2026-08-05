Group says strike on tanker in Gulf of Aden forced vessel to turn back; Saudi authorities have not commented

Houthis claim they hit 2nd Saudi oil tanker in a day Group says strike on tanker in Gulf of Aden forced vessel to turn back; Saudi authorities have not commented

Yemen's Houthi group claimed Wednesday that it struck the Saudi oil tanker Daisy with a ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, marking its second claimed attack on a Saudi tanker in a single day.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on the US social media platform X that the attack "achieved its objective" and forced the vessel to turn back.

He said the strike was part of what the group describes as its maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and its "blockade for blockade" strategy.



Earlier Wednesday, the Houthis also claimed they had struck another Saudi oil tanker, Wafaa, with several ballistic missiles in the northern Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu.

Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on either claim.