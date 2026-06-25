Trump-backed candidate narrowly defeated left-wing rival Cepeda with 49.66% of vote in June 21 runoff, Colombia's National Electoral Council confirms

De la Espriella’s victory in Colombian presidential elections made official Trump-backed candidate narrowly defeated left-wing rival Cepeda with 49.66% of vote in June 21 runoff, Colombia's National Electoral Council confirms

Colombia's election authority on Wednesday officially declared conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella the country's president-elect following his victory in the June 21 runoff election.

Acting National Registrar Jaime Hernando Suarez formally announced that De la Espriella had been elected president for the 2026-2030 term, while Jose Manuel Restrepo was elected vice president.

Cristian Quiroz, who heads the National Electoral Council, said it had completed "one of the most important and historic steps of our democracy," describing the national vote count as not merely a bureaucratic process but "the most rigorous verification of the people's will."

According to the final results, De la Espriella, representing the Defenders of the Homeland Movement, secured 49.66% of the vote, narrowly defeating Ivan Cepeda of the ruling Historic Pact coalition with 48.70%.

De la Espriella is set to take office on Aug. 7, succeeding current President Gustavo Petro.

De la Espriella, 47, a criminal defense attorney and businessman, campaigned on a hardline law-and-order platform focused on combating guerrilla groups, drug trafficking, and rising crime, a message heavily amplified by an explicit social media endorsement from US President Donald Trump.