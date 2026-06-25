Iranian force warns vessels to coordinate with IRGC Navy through international maritime Channel 16 or face action

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps says safe Hormuz passage only possible via Tehran-approved routes Iranian force warns vessels to coordinate with IRGC Navy through international maritime Channel 16 or face action

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Thursday that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible through routes approved by Tehran, warning vessels against using newly announced shipping lanes not coordinated with the Islamic Republic.

In a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency, the IRGC Navy described any newly announced route through the strategic waterway made without Iran’s knowledge or coordination as “unacceptable” and “completely dangerous.”

“The only authorized route for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the route announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the force said.

The IRGC added that coordination with its naval forces through international maritime Channel 16 is mandatory for vessels crossing the strait, warning that violators would face action.

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending the war between their countries and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The region had been on edge since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting US assets across the Middle East. A ceasefire took effect on April 8.

