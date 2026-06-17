FIFA says 281,223 fans attended the tournament's 4 matches on Tuesday, making that the highest-attended day in World Cup history

World Cup 2026 sets single-day attendance record FIFA says 281,223 fans attended the tournament's 4 matches on Tuesday, making that the highest-attended day in World Cup history

A record 281,223 fans attended World Cup matches on Tuesday, setting the highest single-day attendance in the tournament's history, said world football authority FIFA.

FIFA said the total surpassed the previous record of 277,070 spectators set on June 28, 1994, which also featured four matches.

The governing body said the record was achieved across four group-stage games: France versus Senegal, Iraq versus Norway, Argentina versus Algeria, and Austria versus Jordan.

FIFA said total attendance after six days of competition had reached nearly 1.31 million, with matches drawing an average of almost 65,500 spectators.

According to FIFA, the tournament is on course to surpass the World Cup's all-time cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million -- set during the 1994 edition hosted by the United States -- by the end of this year’s group stage.

“Wow! 281,223 fans in FIFA World Cup stadiums today -- the highest attended day in the history of the competition!” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on social media. “June 16, 2026 will go down in FIFA World Cup history. I cannot thank our fans enough for bringing color, atmosphere and emotions to this tournament.”

“The most inclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to show just how much our game is loved and how Football Unites The World!” he added.

FIFA said demand for tickets remains high and encouraged fans to check availability through its ticketing platform.

The organization also said revenue generated from the World Cup would be reinvested into the development of men's, women’s, and youth football across its 211 member associations.

