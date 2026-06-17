2026 NBA Finals most-watched championship series in 28 years, league says Knicks' title-clinching victory draws 24.5 million viewers as playoffs set audience records

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs was the most-watched NBA championship series in 28 years, the league said Tuesday.

The five-game series averaged 20.6 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, the highest Finals audience since 1998, according to the NBA.

Game 5, which saw the Knicks capture their first NBA title in 53 years, averaged 24.5 million viewers and peaked at 33 million at 11.15 pm (0315 GMT). The NBA said it was the most-watched Finals Game 5 since 1998.

The league also said the 2026 playoffs were the most-watched postseason in 28 years across ABC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, NBC and Peacock.

The Finals delivered a record audience share of 38.3%, the highest in championship series history.

The series also set records on digital platforms.

According to NBA figures, the Finals generated 15 billion social media views, nearly triple the previous record set in 2025. Game 5 alone produced more than 4 billion views, surpassing the previous single-game record established during Game 4.

The NBA said the 2026 postseason featured a record eight games that each generated more than one billion social media views.

Merchandise sales also reached record levels.

The league said the Knicks set an all-time Fanatics merchandise sales record for any championship-winning team across all sports within 24 hours of clinching the title.

