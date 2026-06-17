Portuguese midfielder joins Spanish club after successful spells with Benfica, Monaco and Manchester City

Real Madrid sign Bernardo Silva on 2-year deal Portuguese midfielder joins Spanish club after successful spells with Benfica, Monaco and Manchester City

Real Madrid announced Wednesday that they have signed Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract.

The Spanish club said in a statement that Silva's deal will run through June 30, 2028.

The 31-year-old arrives after a successful career that included spells with Benfica, AS Monaco and Manchester City.

Silva won multiple domestic titles during his time at Manchester City and was part of the team that captured the UEFA Champions League title in 2023.

At international level, he has been a key player for Portugal, helping his country win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Real Madrid did not disclose financial details of the transfer.

