FIFA confirms exit of senior official Lamour who criticized Infantino Chief operating officer had accused FIFA president of deceiving staff over abandoned World Cup investment proposal

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour has left world football's governing body weeks after publicly criticizing President Gianni Infantino over his failed plan to allow private investment in part of FIFA’s commercial operations.

FIFA confirmed that its working relationship with Lamour has ended but did not provide a reason for his departure.

"FIFA confirms that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour, Chief Operating Officer, ended on 17 August 2026," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Lamour, one of FIFA’s most senior executives, had publicly opposed Infantino's proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would have transferred the organization's commercial and event operations to a new subsidiary and allowed minority investment from outside investors.

In a statement issued during the controversy, Lamour accused Infantino of deceiving FIFA staff about the proposal and said the project had been driven by the president rather than developed through the organization's established structures.

Lamour acknowledged at the time that speaking publicly could cost him his job but said he could not remain silent.

He had worked closely with Infantino for years and supported his successful campaign to become FIFA president in 2016. Lamour joined FIFA after previously working at UEFA and had served as chief operating officer since 2024.

His departure comes amid continuing fallout from the FFE controversy, which triggered opposition from several of football's continental confederations and national associations.

FIFA withdrew the proposal after UEFA's 55 member associations threatened to boycott FIFA competitions, while CONCACAF called for a "comprehensive reckoning" over Infantino's presidency.

The fallout comes as Infantino faces growing scrutiny ahead of FIFA's next presidential election in 2027.