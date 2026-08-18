Syrian court sentences Assad’s cousin to death for crimes against humanity Damascus court also orders confiscation of Wassim al-Assad’s movable, immovable assets

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced Wassim al-Assad, a cousin of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, to death for crimes against humanity, according to the SANA news agency.

Damascus’ Fourth Criminal Court also ordered the confiscation of his movable and immovable assets in favor of the state treasury.

The verdict was issued during the sixth trial hearing against Wassim, who faced several charges, including forming and running irregular armed groups from early 2011 under orders from Brig. Gen. Ghiath Dalla, a brigade commander in the Fourth Division, which was led by Assad’s brother Maher.

According to SANA, the groups participated in military operations targeting civilian areas in Eastern Ghouta in southwestern Syria, particularly the town of Mleiha, resulting in civilian deaths.

Wassim also faced charges of drug trafficking and premeditated murder.

He was arrested by Syrian security forces on June 21, 2025, near the Syrian-Lebanese border. His trial began on June 24.

Last week, a Syrian court sentenced Assad and his brother Maher to death in absentia after convicting them of crimes against humanity and other offenses.

​​​​​​​Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.