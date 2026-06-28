Hong Myung-bo steps down a day after South Korea's elimination as President Lee calls defeat a result of 'factional loyalty'

South Korea coach resigns after World Cup exit Hong Myung-bo steps down a day after South Korea's elimination as President Lee calls defeat a result of 'factional loyalty'

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo resigned on Sunday, a day after the country's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The 57-year-old announced his resignation at a news conference in Zapopan, western Mexico, where the team had been training.

Hong, who was appointed for a second spell in July 2024, had been under contract through the 2027 Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup.

South Korea finished third in Group A with three points from one win and two losses.

The team failed to rank among the eight best third-placed teams across the tournament's 12 groups and was eliminated on Saturday.

Hong also failed to guide South Korea beyond the group stage during his first spell as head coach at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Earlier Sunday, President Lee Jae Myung said the defeat reflected a case of "factional loyalty."

“In the end, it's proven once again that personnel is everything. When factional loyalty is valued over competence and incompetent people are appointed as leaders, the outcome is plain to see,” Lee wrote on X.

Lee said participating in the World Cup requires significant public resources and asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to investigate the reasons for the team's failure and prepare measures to prevent a repeat.

He also said the government would pursue nationwide reforms to sports administration.