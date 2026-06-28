More than 3,150 people are injured as rescue and relief efforts continue, says National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez

Venezuela quake death toll climbs to 1,450: Top lawmaker More than 3,150 people are injured as rescue and relief efforts continue, says National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela climbed to 1,450 on Sunday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

In a televised address, Rodriguez said that more than 3,150 people have been injured, 12,721 have been displaced or otherwise affected by the disaster, and 774 buildings have collapsed.

He said that search and rescue operations are ongoing, adding that more than 25,000 rescuers, military personnel, police officers, civil protection teams, the Red Cross, and organizations have been working to save as many lives as they can.

Rodriguez said that a total of 2,624 international rescue workers are collaborating in the relief efforts, along with 137 dogs and 49 support vehicles.

On Saturday, he said that 1,430 people were killed and 3,238 others were injured.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred 23.9 kilometers (14.9 miles) northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, the US Geological Survey said.