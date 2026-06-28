Russian president says gasoline reserves currently stand at 1.7 million tons, down 4% from last year

Putin says Russia starts to use its fuel reserves amid intensified Ukrainian attacks on energy sector Russian president says gasoline reserves currently stand at 1.7 million tons, down 4% from last year

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said Russia has begun using its fuel reserves amid intensified Ukrainian attacks on the country's energy sector.

Speaking at a meeting on fuel supplies to Russian regions, Putin said gasoline reserves stand at 1.7 million tons, down 4% from last year.

"I'll add that previously accumulated fuel volumes have entered the domestic market," he said. "However, despite the fact that we've begun using these reserves, gasoline reserves are currently almost at the same level as last year."

Putin said the country fully uses the capacities of its largest oil refineries and the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Routine maintenance periods have also been reduced, and scheduled maintenance has been postponed," he said.

He also said a ban on the export of diesel fuel is under consideration, noting that a temporary ban on the export of gasoline and jet fuel has already been imposed "in the interests of domestic consumers."

Noting lines at gas stations, Putin said "it's not always possible to find the right brand of gasoline these days."

Due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, several facilities suspended operations for maintenance, prompting Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

Restrictions on fuel sales have been imposed across several regions of Russia and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's General Staff claimed its forces had struck 16 major Russian oil refineries and fuel terminals, taking more than 30% of refining capacity offline.