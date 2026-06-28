Apology comes after Abigail Velez said she couldn't locate Bosnia and Herzegovina on a map and had no interest in learning more about the country

ABC7 reporter apologizes to Bosnia after backlash over World Cup remarks Apology comes after Abigail Velez said she couldn't locate Bosnia and Herzegovina on a map and had no interest in learning more about the country

ABC7 Los Angeles reporter Abigail Velez apologized Saturday to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosnian national football team after drawing widespread criticism over remarks she made ahead of the United States’ FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In a statement posted on social media, Velez said she had made “a thoughtless comment on air that was insensitive and inappropriate.”

“In a poor effort to have a little fun with World Cup competition, I took it too far,” she wrote.

“I apologize to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian Football team. The World Cup is supposed to be about uniting communities around the world, and my comment didn’t reflect that spirit.”

She concluded by wishing “all the teams the very best as they continue their World Cup journey.”

The apology followed backlash over comments Velez made during a broadcast in which she said she would not be able to locate Bosnia on a map, admitted she knew almost nothing about the country and had no interest in learning more about it, before saying Bosnia should get ready to face the United States.

The remarks quickly spread across social media platforms, including X and Instagram, prompting widespread criticism and calls for an apology.