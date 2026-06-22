Norwegian fans stage Viking rowing display in Times Square during World Cup

Diyar Guldogan
22 June 2026•Update: 22 June 2026
Norwegian football fans continued to make headlines at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by staging a large-scale synchronized Viking rowing display in New York City's Times Square.
Waving Norwegian flags, fans filled one of Manhattan's best-known landmarks as they prepared to back their team at the tournament.
Gathering at the Red Glass Stairs, the supporters chanted "Hoo! Hoo!" and mimicked a Viking longship crew.
Norway is competing in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Iraq. The Scandinavian nation opened its World Cup campaign with 4-1 victory over Iraq.
The team will face Senegal on Monday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.