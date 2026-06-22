Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 22, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including Qatar and Pakistan announcing significant progress in ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran following the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks in Switzerland, an explosion at a factory in Qatar leaving 54 injured and 18 missing, and US President Donald Trump criticizing Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for refusing Washington’s requests related to efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

TOP STORIES

Qatar, Pakistan announce 'encouraging progress' in US-Iran talks at Switzerland summit

​​​​​​​Qatar and Pakistan announced significant progress in ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran following the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland.

"The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks," the joint statement said.

The US and Iranian delegations, led by their chief negotiators, Vice President JD Vance and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, held a 100-minute first round of much-awaited direct talks in Burgenstock to discuss ways to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17.

54 injured, 18 missing in Qatar factory blast

At least 54 people were injured and 18 reported missing after an explosion at a factory in Qatar, the country’s Interior Ministry announced.

The ministry said in a post on the US social media platform X that civil defense teams along with the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group had launched search operations for those missing following the blast at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, which was caused by a technical incident.

In an earlier statement Sunday, the ministry said no leak posing a threat to public safety had been recorded.

Trump slams Italy’s Meloni for refusing US requests to prevent Iranian ‘nuclear threat’

US President Donald Trump criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for refusing Washington’s requests related to efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“After spending Trillions of Dollars on NATO, Italy, and its Prime Minister, wouldn’t even think of becoming involved with the Islamic Republic of Iran and their very serious Nuclear Threat,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“For decades, we defend them but, when tested, they are not there to defend us, and the rest of the World. Not good,” Trump added.

NEWS IN BRIEF

US President Donald Trump said that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will resign from his office, citing failures on immigration and energy policies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said $6 billion worth of frozen assets in Qatar will be returned to Tehran as part of a preliminary deal between Iran and the US.

Jordan has executed six persons who were convicted in separate terrorism and criminal cases tied to attacks that killed members of the Jordanian army and the Public Security Directorate, the Jordanian government said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s total confirmed Ebola virus cases surged beyond 1,000 as new infections were recorded, said health authorities.

Syrian authorities announced the arrest of a former officer at Syria’s notorious Sednaya military prison accused of overseeing torture and executions during the Assad era.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Polish President Karol Nawrocki of seeking political gains by fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment ahead of parliamentary elections in Poland in 2027.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman landed in Malaysia to discuss labor, trade and Rohingya issues in his first overseas trip after winning the February national election.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned against establishing a toll system for the Strait of Hormuz following the end of the US-Iran war.

An ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu killed seven workers and hospitalized more than 70 others, officials said.

Moscow expects victory, not the implementation of agreements reached on Ukraine at last year's Alaska summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Russia's Vesti TV.

The Israeli army will not withdraw from territory occupied in southern Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia welcomed a recent US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at easing regional tensions and reaffirmed their support for Palestinian statehood during a meeting of their foreign ministers in Cairo.

Spain claimed their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their second Group H match at Atlanta Stadium.

Iran tied a 10-man Belgium in a 0-0 goalless stalemate in their Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Libya posts highest oil output in more than a decade

Libya has recorded its highest oil production in more than a decade, with combined crude oil and condensate output reaching nearly 1.49 million barrels per day, according to National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Masoud Suleman.

In a statement Sunday, Suleman described the achievement as “the highest production level since 2013,” crediting the milestone to the efforts of NOC employees, subsidiary companies and technical staff working across the country’s oil fields, ports and operational facilities.

He said crude oil production reached 1,438,560 barrels per day, while condensate output totaled 49,163 barrels per day, bringing combined production to 1,487,723 barrels per day.

