Drone attack hits fuel tank at Libya’s Zawiya refinery, 5th since Sunday Fire contained, fuel supplies remain unaffected, National Oil Corporation says

A drone attack targeted a fuel tank at Libya's Zawiya Oil Refinery in western Libya on Tuesday, marking the fifth such attack on the facility since Sunday, according to the National Oil Corporation.

The corporation said a drone loaded with explosives struck the roof of diesel tank No. 4/4, piercing it and causing a fire that emergency and safety teams quickly brought under control.

The latest attack came after refinery operations resumed following earlier attacks, it said.

The fourth attack occurred early Tuesday when a drone targeted diesel tank No. 2/4, causing a fire that emergency teams contained before it spread to nearby tanks.

No casualties were reported in either attack, according to the corporation.

The National Oil Corporation said fuel supplies were not affected and deliveries to gas stations were continuing on schedule and at normal daily quantities.

It said fuel reserves also remained unaffected and urged residents not to crowd gas stations, stressing that there would be no change in fuel supplies.

Oil facilities in Zawiya, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Tripoli, have come under repeated attacks in recent days amid clashes between armed groups in the area.

Last week, clashes between armed groups in Zawiya spread to the nearby city of Surman, leaving people dead and injured and resulting in a prison break.

Libya remains divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration appointed by the House of Representatives and headed by Osama Hammad in Benghazi.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has sought to resolve political disputes that have delayed long-awaited national elections, which Libyans hope will help end years of political division and armed conflict following the 2011 overthrow of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.