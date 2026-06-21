Attacks target key road linking Jericho and Ramallah while Israeli forces move against Palestinian homes near Bethlehem

Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian vehicles as army moves to halt West Bank construction Attacks target key road linking Jericho and Ramallah while Israeli forces move against Palestinian homes near Bethlehem

Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian vehicles Sunday after blocking a major road linking the occupied West Bank cities of Jericho and Ramallah, while the army moved to halt construction of Palestinian homes and agricultural facilities near Bethlehem, according to Palestinian media and witnesses.

The official news agency Wafa said occupiers blocked the Muarrajat road and attacked several Palestinian vehicles passing through the area, causing panic among Palestinians who use the route daily.

The agency said the attack disrupted traffic along one of the main roads connecting central parts of the occupied West Bank to the Jordan Valley.

The Muarrajat area has witnessed repeated attacks by Israeli occupiers in recent weeks, including road closures and assaults on Palestinian vehicles, often under the protection of the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army delivered demolition notices targeting several homes and agricultural facilities in the village of Wadi Rahhal, south of Bethlehem, citing construction without permits.

According to the witnesses, the notices targeted 10 homes under construction, finishing works on a private house and two agricultural rooms.

The measures are part of a longstanding Israeli policy targeting Palestinian construction in large parts of the occupied West Bank, particularly in Area C, through demolitions and construction restrictions under the pretext of lacking permits.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, Area A falls under full Palestinian administration, while Area B is under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control. Area C remains under full Israeli control and constitutes around 61% of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023 has resulted in the killing of 1,169 Palestinians and injury to 12,666, in addition to the arrest of 23,000 people and the displacement of 33,000, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref