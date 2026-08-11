Deficit reaches nearly $79B as oil and gas revenues fall 16.8%, government spending rises 14.5%

Russia’s federal budget deficit climbs over 32% in January-July Deficit reaches nearly $79B as oil and gas revenues fall 16.8%, government spending rises 14.5%

Russia’s federal budget deficit rose 32.3% in January-July from the same period last year to 6.5 trillion rubles (approximately $79 billion).

The country’s Finance Ministry said budget revenues increased 8.8% year-on-year to $268 billion during the seven-month period.

Budget expenditures climbed 14.5% to $346.9 billion, while the deficit widened 32.3%.

The deficit was equivalent to 2.8% of the country’s gross domestic product.

The ministry attributed the elevated deficit largely to front-loaded spending stemming from the early signing of contracts and advance payments on certain expenditures.

Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues rose 18.3% to $212.49 billion in January-July, while oil and gas revenues declined 16.8% to $55.79 billion.

Despite the decline, oil and gas revenues generated during the first seven months remained above the base level projected in the budget, the ministry said.

Russia’s budget expenditures have increased significantly in recent years, particularly due to higher spending on the defense industry.