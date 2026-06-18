England’s Three Lions roar confidently in 4-2 victory over Croatia Captain Harry Kane scores brace in resounding victory for England’s national team

England’s Three Lions roared confidently in their 4-2 victory over Croatia on Wednesday in their Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in the US.

England was awarded a penalty early in the game for Luka Modric’s kick that upended Noni Madueke when trying to clear a corner. Striker Harry Kane hit his mark, taking the lead for England in the 12th minute.

After starting on the wrong foot, Martin Baturina fired the equalizer for Croatia in the 36th minute, leaving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helpless with the power behind his strike.

England responded quickly, with Harry Kane running deep to head in Declan Rice's corner in the 42nd minute to bring England back in the lead.

As the half came to an end, England relaxed into the lead, a move Croatia quickly capitalized on with a great pass coming from Ivan Perisic for Petar Musa to finish it in the 45+5th minute.

The first half ended with England taking the lead twice and Croatia coming back every single time.

Coming out onto the pitch late after half time, England started the second half with renewed zeal and resolve to retake the lead. Minutes into the half, Jude Bellingham took Elliot Anderson's long pass in his stride before driving into the penalty area and finishing across the goalkeeper in the 47th minute.

The ensuing 10 minutes saw England come again and again to secure their lead, but the heroic efforts by goalie Dominik Livakovic and the Croatian defense held against the Three Lions’ onslaught.

England’s breather came from Marcus Rashford, who calmly scored in the 85th minute soon after he was subbed in.

As a result of the game, England placed at the top of Group L, while Croatia sank to the bottom.

