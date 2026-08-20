France's latest heat wave longest recorded since 1983 Heat wave affecting country in recent years lasted for 23 days

The latest heat wave that hit France in recent weeks was the longest recorded in the country since 1983, local media reported Thursday.

With a duration of 23 days, the heat wave that scorched the country in recent weeks was the longest recorded since the one in July 1983, which also lasted 23 days, according to the national weather service Meteo-France, BFMTV reported.

The July 2006 heat wave ranks second with 21 days.

The heat wave that hit France in July continued through Wednesday, with a final national thermal indicator of 24.7C (76.5F).

