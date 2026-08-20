Officials say heat-related deaths have already surpassed previous annual record, with older people facing greatest risk

Germany heat-related deaths top 14,000 in record year Officials say heat-related deaths have already surpassed previous annual record, with older people facing greatest risk

Germany has recorded more than 14,000 heat-related deaths so far this year, already surpassing any previous annual total, according to estimates released Thursday by the Robert Koch Institute.

The national public health agency said in its weekly report that at least 14,000 deaths linked to high temperatures had been recorded by Aug. 9. The previous annual high was about 9,000 heat-related deaths in 2018.

The figures highlight the growing health risks posed by extreme heat in Europe’s largest economy, where record temperatures have strained hospitals, workplaces and infrastructure, particularly in June and July.



The largest share of deaths occurred during an exceptionally hot week from June 22-28, when temperatures in many parts of Germany climbed above 40C (104F).

The Robert Koch Institute estimated that about 9,600 heat-related deaths occurred during that week alone.

The institute also said nearly 10,500 of this year’s estimated heat-related deaths were among people aged 75 and older.