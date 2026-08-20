French oncologist calls personalized skin cancer vaccine ‘real hope’ after Moderna, Merck trial results Companies report promising results for personalized vaccine aimed at reducing melanoma recurrence

French oncologist Suzette Delaloge on Thursday described a personalized vaccine designed to prevent skin cancer recurrence as a “real hope” after pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Merck announced promising preliminary trial results.

The treatment is intended for patients with melanoma who face a higher risk of recurrence and combines a personalized vaccine with standard immunotherapy.

More than 1,100 patients took part in the clinical trial, with one group receiving the vaccine alongside immunotherapy and another receiving immunotherapy alone.

According to Moderna and Merck, the combination significantly reduced the risk of recurrence.

Delaloge, an oncologist and chairwoman of the board of France’s National Cancer Institute, said the detailed data have not yet been presented and are expected to be released at a European oncology conference in about two months.

“A priori, these are very interesting results,” she told broadcaster Franceinfo, adding that the study was “very well conducted” and that France had participated extensively.

The vaccine is tailored to each patient based on the genetic characteristics of their tumor.

Doctors sequence the DNA of a small tumor sample to identify abnormalities that can serve as antigens recognizable by the immune system.

The resulting vaccine can target up to 34 tumor-specific antigens, according to Delaloge.

The aim is to train the immune system to recognize these proteins and destroy cancer cells carrying them if they reappear.

Delaloge said the approach was particularly significant for patients with more advanced melanoma, including cases involving lymph nodes, who can face a risk of recurrence in the form of potentially fatal metastases.

She said preliminary data with five years of follow-up had shown an approximately 50% reduction in the risk of recurrence.

The personalized approach also appeared feasible, with a vaccine successfully designed for about 85% of participants in the preliminary study, she said.

“It is not 100%, but it is still quite remarkable,” Delaloge said.

The vaccine uses messenger RNA technology, which researchers have developed further in recent years.

Similar personalized vaccine approaches are also being studied for other cancers, including bladder and lung cancer, although Delaloge said these may be more difficult to treat with immunotherapy.

Researchers are also exploring the potential use of such vaccines in cancer prevention, which Delaloge described as an important area for future development.