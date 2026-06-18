‘We are working to strengthen Ukraine, our cooperation and diplomatic prospects. We need peace. And we are doing everything to bring it closer,’ says Ukrainian president

Ukraine's Zelenskyy holds ‘coordination’ calls with French, US presidents ‘We are working to strengthen Ukraine, our cooperation and diplomatic prospects. We need peace. And we are doing everything to bring it closer,’ says Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday announced that he had “coordination” calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, Zelenskyy described the conversations as an “important coordination call that can bring about significant change.”

“We reviewed the outcomes of our talks at the G7 Summit,” Zelenskyy said, expressing gratitude to Trump for his attention to Ukraine and his readiness to “help bring peace closer.”

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Macron for organizing the G7 summit and “for consistently strong joint efforts.”

“We are working to strengthen Ukraine, our cooperation, and diplomatic prospects. We need peace. And we are doing everything to bring it closer,” the president added.

The "coordination" calls come amid a three-day G7 summit in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains, which concluded on Wednesday.