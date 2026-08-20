Death toll climbs to 75 as Southeast Asian nation records 3,752 aftershocks following powerful quake in East Nusa Tenggara province, official tells Anadolu

Over 92,000 displaced in Indonesia due to recurring tremors since Saturday's 7.7 magnitude quake Death toll climbs to 75 as Southeast Asian nation records 3,752 aftershocks following powerful quake in East Nusa Tenggara province, official tells Anadolu

The number of people displaced due to ongoing tremors since Saturday's powerful earthquake in Indonesia has surpassed 92,000, an official told Anadolu on Thursday.

"The number of displaced people has reached 92,375" after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the country over the weekend, Berton Panjaitan, the head of the communications center at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, said in a written statement.

According to Berton, a total of 3,752 aftershocks have been recorded across the region since the initial tremor.

The disaster's casualties have also mounted, with the death toll rising to 75 and the number of injured recorded at 907, he said, noting that relief operations and aid distribution remain underway in the hardest-hit areas.

The earthquake caused widespread devastation across East Nusa Tenggara province, home to the prominent tourist hub of Labuan Bajo, leaving 36,163 houses and buildings damaged.