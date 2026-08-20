There are no current plans for either Prince Harry or Meghan to resume their roles as working royals, according to reports

Security arrangements for Prince Harry, Meghan 'private matter,' says UK premier There are no current plans for either Prince Harry or Meghan to resume their roles as working royals, according to reports

Security arrangements for the UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are a private matter, the British prime minister said Thursday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to Britain later this month.

"It's a matter for Harry and for Meghan, and we wish them well in the move that they are making," Andy Burnham told reporters a day after it emerged that the couple intends to relocate with their children from the US to the UK later this month and move into a private, non-royal residence outside London.

The couple's security has long been an issue, with Prince Harry losing a legal challenge last year over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.

The couple's children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are due to start at a British school in September, the BBC reported.

According to the report, King Charles was told of the move on Sunday as there are no current plans for either Prince Harry or Meghan to resume their roles as working royals.

The couple left the UK and stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020, before settling in California in March that year.