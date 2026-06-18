Ghana clinch victory over Panama with last-minute goal

Ghana's Black Stars clinched victory 1-0 against Panama on Wednesday in their Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Canada.

The first half, in which Panama had the upper hand over Ghana, failed to produce results for either side. Ghana struggled to get Antoine Semenyo into the game and found the Panama defense extremely tough.

It was Caleb Yirenkyi who came to Ghana’s rescue in the 90+5th minute to clinch victory, sending Panama into despair. Thomas-Asante’s precise pass from a quick counter-attack was finished off by Yirenkyi to give the team the lead at a critical moment in the game.

Panama threw the kitchen sink in the last few minutes of the game, clawing for a draw, but Ghana’s defense proved decisive and denied Panama the opportunity to get its first World Cup point.

As a result of the game, Ghana slotted in second in Group L while Panama placed third.